As operations to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi entered the 8th day, officials are starting to work towards vertical drilling from the top of the tunnel if the horizontal method doesn't pan out.

Rescue team officials are also hopeful that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) will finish building a new road to the Silkyara tunnel by Sunday afternoon. This would provide another way to reach the trapped workers, and the rescue mission, which had been stopped since Friday, could then continue.

On Friday, international tunnelling expert, professor Arnold Dix, who was contacted to help in the rescue mission said that he was currently on his way to India to help the onsite team. Talking to India Today, the expert discussed his plan to rescue the trapped labourers.

Although the drilling work resumed on Saturday, officials are of the view that rather than working on just one plan, they should work at the same time on five plans to reach the trapped workers as early as possible.

A team of officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and experts at the site have decided to work simultaneously on five plans instead of just one to rescue the 41 men.

The strategies involve drilling from one side to the other on both Silkyara and Barkot ends, drilling straight down from the tunnel's top, and drilling at a right angle. Officials from the Prime Minister's Office assured that they did not lack any "resources, options and ideas" in connection with the rescue mission and that they were getting help from foreign consultants too.