V. D. Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister, heads 20-member Cabinet

Congress leader V. D. Satheesan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday, May 18, marking a major political shift in the State after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Satheesan at a grand ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesan took the oath in the name of God.

Along with the Chief Minister, members of his 20-member Cabinet were also sworn in. The Cabinet includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K. Muraleedharan, A. P. Anil Kumar and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph.

Leaders from alliance partners, including P. K. Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Shibu Baby John of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Mons Joseph of Kerala Congress, also took oath as ministers.

The new Cabinet has 14 first-time ministers, including Satheesan, who has represented Paravur since 2001 but is holding executive office for the first time. The ministry includes two women and two members from the Scheduled Caste community.

Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, attended the swearing-in ceremony. Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leaders from the Left parties, BJP representatives, and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States were also present.

Thousands of UDF workers and Congress supporters gathered at the venue, cheering as each minister took oath.

The elections to Kerala’s 140-member Assembly were held on April 9. Results declared on May 4 gave the UDF a decisive mandate with 102 seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 35 seats and the BJP secured three.