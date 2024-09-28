India’s high-performance Vande Bharat trains are gaining attention from international markets, including Chile, Canada, and Malaysia, due to their superior performance and competitive pricing. Reports suggest that the cost-effectiveness of the Vande Bharat is a major draw, as similar trains from global manufacturers are priced at Rs 160-180 crores, while Vande Bharat is available for a significantly lower price of Rs 120-130 crores.

What sets the Vande Bharat apart is its rapid acceleration, reaching 100 kmph in just 52 seconds—a faster rate than Japan’s famed bullet trains, which take 54 seconds. Additionally, the train's sleek design, which minimizes noise and enhances energy efficiency, makes it an appealing option for international buyers.

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On the domestic front, India is making substantial investments in its railway network. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently outlined the government’s plans, revealing that over the past decade, more than 31,000 kilometers of new tracks have been laid, with ambitions to add another 40,000 kilometers. He also emphasized the swift progress on India’s bullet train project.

Safety remains a key priority for Indian Railways, with the focus on implementing the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system. Certified to Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4), the Kavach system is designed to be installed across 40,000 kilometers of track and 10,000 locomotives. Experts believe this could reduce train accidents by up to 80%, especially in mitigating human errors.

Already operational on critical routes like Mathura-Palwal and Kota-Sawai Madhopur, Kavach is set for further expansion. To ensure efficient deployment, Indian Railways is conducting extensive training programs, including for 426 Chief Loco Inspectors, equipping personnel with the expertise to operate the advanced safety system.