In a last-minute rebranding move, the much-anticipated Vande Metro train has been renamed as the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail just hours before its inaugural run on Monday, according to sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the country's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail today, marking a significant advancement in India's rail infrastructure.

According to the Railway Ministry, the new high-speed rail service will bolster connectivity between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, traversing a distance of 359 kilometers in just 5 hours and 45 minutes. This rapid transit system aims to provide a seamless travel experience for commuters, significantly reducing the travel time between these key cities.

The regular service for the public is slated to begin on September 17, departing from Ahmedabad. Tickets for the entire journey will cost Rs 455, making it an accessible option for daily commuters and travelers alike.

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The decision to rename the Vande Metro to Namo Bharat Rapid Rail was confirmed by the Railway Ministry, as reported by the news agency PTI. This rebranding reflects the government's emphasis on enhancing intercity connectivity, differentiating it from traditional metro services that typically cover only short distances.

Unlike other metro services, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is designed to link Ahmedabad's urban core with its surrounding cities, effectively expanding the metropolitan area. The train boasts 12 coaches with a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers and offers a suite of innovative features. Sources within the Railway Ministry highlighted the train's ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors, which set it apart from conventional metro services.

A standout feature of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is its modular design, which includes ejector-based vacuum evacuation toilets—an upgrade from the facilities offered by traditional suburban trains and metro coaches. The train is also engineered for rapid acceleration and deceleration, allowing it to offer faster journeys between mid-distance cities. With driving cabs at both ends, the rail system eliminates turnaround time, enhancing travel efficiency.