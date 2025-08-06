Vantara clarifies role in Madhuri's relocation, extends support for return to Kolhapur

Amid growing public concern over the relocation of Madhuri, a beloved elephant with deep religious and cultural significance to the Jain Matha and the Kolhapur community, Vantara has issued an official statement outlining its limited role and future plans for her care.

Acknowledging the emotional and spiritual bond between Madhuri and the Jain community, Vantara emphasized that its actions were strictly in compliance with directives from the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court. "At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend Madhuri’s relocation," the statement read, adding that the organisation merely acted as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre tasked with providing veterinary and logistical support under judicial supervision.

In a gesture of goodwill and respect towards public sentiment, Vantara has extended full support to any legal application made by the Jain Matha or the Government of Maharashtra for Madhuri’s return to Kolhapur—subject to court approval. The organisation also pledged complete veterinary and technical assistance for a safe and dignified transfer.

Looking ahead, Vantara proposed the establishment of a dedicated satellite rehabilitation facility for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur. This proposed facility will be developed in collaboration with the Jain Matha and the State Government, adhering to both national animal welfare laws and international standards.

Key features of the proposed centre include:

Hydrotherapy and laser therapy facilities for joint and muscular relief

Multiple water bodies for natural movement and swimming

Lush, chain-free open habitat

Covered shelters for rest and safety

24x7 veterinary care with an on-site clinic

Rubberised and soft sand resting areas to relieve pressure from arthritis and foot rot



Vantara stated that land identification and implementation will be done in consultation with the Jain Matha and the Maharashtra Government, pending necessary approvals and grants.

Vantara expressed regret if its court-mandated involvement caused distress to the Jain community or the residents of Kolhapur. "Michhami Dukkadam—if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness," the statement noted.

Reaffirming its commitment to animal welfare and community cooperation, Vantara called for unity and mutual respect as all stakeholders work together for Madhuri’s future. “Let us move forward not in opposition but in unity, with love for Madhuri at the heart of it all,” it concluded.