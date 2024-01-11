Varanasi has been awarded the 'Cleanest Ganga Town' at the Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2023 held in Delhi. This honour recognises the city's exemplary efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of the Ganga River.

Meanwhile, Indore, Surat named cleanest cities in Central govt's annual survey and Indore bags the title seventh time in a row.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.