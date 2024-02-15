Varanasi court has scheduled February 28 for the hearing of the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea opposing the recent permission granted for Hindu prayers in the mosque's cellar, as confirmed by the Hindu side counsel. The decision comes after the Varanasi district court, on January 31, ruled in favor of allowing a priest to conduct prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque committee promptly challenged this verdict by moving the court and the case is now set for a hearing on February 28, according to Advocate M M Yadav.

Simultaneously, the mosque committee has taken the matter to the Allahabad High Court, seeking redress against the decision made by the district court. The dispute revolves around the permission for Hindu prayers in a specific section of the Gyanvapi mosque, and the legal proceedings aim to address the concerns raised by the mosque committee.