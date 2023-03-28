Veer Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on March 28 threatened to file an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if ‘he does not apologise for his statement about Savarkar’.

“I will file an FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he does not apologise for his statement on Savarkar”, says Ranjit Savarkar.

When asked on March 25 whether he should have apologized for his comments about Modi's surname and the UK remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi. Gandhi kisi se maafi nahi maangta (Gandhi does not apologise to anyone)".

On Monday, the grandson of VD Savarkar challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence that Savarkar had apologized to British authorities. In response to Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar comment, Ranjit Savarkar stated that the former MP's actions are "childish."

Rahul Gandhi had previously mentioned Savarkar's apology to the British. During his Bharat Jodo Yatra in November of last year, the Congress leader had said that VD Savarkar had accepted a pension from the British Raj and had written mercy petitions to be released from the Andaman cellular jail.

Also read : Rahul Gandhi ordered to vacate government bungalow: Congress launches nationwide protests