A vegetable seller in Uttar Pradesh has gifted a rare and patented world clock to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Anil Kumar Sahu, a vegetable seller from Lucknow has donated a patented world clock to the Ram Mandir authorities so that it can be used within the premises of the grand temple.

Apart from the Ram Mandir, Sahu has gifted another world clock to the famous Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

The world clock was handed over by Sahu to the General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai.

The Ram Mandir is slated for a grand inauguration on January 22 next year.

Ahead of the temple inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya. The airport will be inaugurated ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.