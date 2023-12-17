In his first official response to the breach of security within the hallowed halls of the Indian Parliament last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the incident as "very serious" and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the matter.

PM Modi asserted, "The seriousness of this incident should not be downplayed. The (Lok Sabha) Speaker is taking all the necessary steps. Probe agencies are investigating the matter. It is important to find out which elements are behind this and what their objectives are. There is no need to debate this; there should be a detailed investigation into this."

The breach, which unfolded last Wednesday, witnessed two intruders leaping from desk to desk in the Lok Sabha chamber and deploying colored smoke canisters. Simultaneously, their accomplices staged a protest outside the Parliament. The trespassers, later arrested, claimed that their objective was to draw attention to issues such as Manipur violence, unemployment, and farmers' problems. The Delhi Police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the trespassers.

The Opposition has criticized the government for the significant security lapse and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has firmly stated that the security within Lok Sabha falls under the secretariat's purview, rejecting any intervention from the central government.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his concern over the breach, stating, "We are asking for the Home Minister's statement in Parliament, but the Home Minister is not saying anything, neither is he giving a statement. He is speaking in TV shows, but not inside Parliament. This is not good for democracy."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attributed the breach to unemployment caused by the policies of the Modi government. In response, the BJP highlighted the record-low unemployment rates in the last six years and called for an explanation from the Congress, TMC, and CPI(M) regarding the connections of those involved in the breach.