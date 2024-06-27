Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi last night, was discharged on Thursday, June 27, according to a hospital official.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister underwent evaluation by a team of specialists in urology and geriatric medicine and is reported to have undergone a minor procedure.

"Advani was admitted due to age-related health issues and has now been discharged," stated the AIIMS official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Advani's family members reached AIIMS and expressed their support and well-wishes for the veteran leader's recovery.

Also read: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani hospitalized at AIIMS Delhi, condition stable