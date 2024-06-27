Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, according to sources on Wednesday. The 96-year-old statesman is currently under the care of doctors from AIIMS' geriatric department.

AIIMS officials confirmed that Lal Krishna Advani's condition is stable and he is being closely monitored by medical staff. The hospitalization comes amidst concerns for his health, prompting his admission to the premier medical institution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Advani's family members reached AIIMS and expressed their support and well-wishes for the veteran leader's recovery.

Lal Krishna Advani is a prominent figure in Indian politics, having served as Deputy Prime Minister from June 2002 to May 2004 and as Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He has also held multiple tenures as the President of the BJP, including from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005. His contributions to the BJP and Indian politics have spanned several decades, making him a revered figure within the party and beyond.

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