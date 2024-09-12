In a significant loss to Indian politics, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and long-serving General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, passed away on Thursday at the age of 72, following a prolonged illness. His demise was confirmed by party officials and hospital sources.

Yechury, a towering figure in leftist politics, had been receiving treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on September 10 and remained under intensive care until his passing.

Born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai, Yechury’s political career spanned several decades, marked by his staunch adherence to Marxist ideology and his strategic role in shaping coalition politics. His rise in Indian politics began in 1974 when he became an active member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI). Known for his leadership skills, Yechury went on to be elected President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union three times and later served as the All-India President of SFI.

Yechury’s contributions to the Communist Party were profound, with his election to the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984, followed by his appointment to the Politburo in 1992, a position he held for over three decades. His influence in the party further solidified when he succeeded Prakash Karat as the General Secretary in 2015, a role he retained through two re-elections in 2018 and 2022.

Apart from his party leadership, Yechury also served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing West Bengal from 2005 to 2017, where he played a pivotal role in advocating for leftist policies on the national stage.

His death marks the end of an era for CPI(M) and leaves behind a legacy of relentless dedication to the Marxist cause. Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed their condolences, recognizing his commitment to social justice and his contributions to India's political discourse.

The nation mourns the passing of a leader who not only shaped the CPI(M)'s modern-day vision but also left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

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