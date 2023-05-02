Veteran politician Sharad Pawar stepped down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on May 2 . Pawar made the announcement during the party's internal meeting held at its headquarters in Mumbai. "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," said Pawar.

However, Pawar clarified that he won't retire from active politics. He stated that a committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party chief's post. As soon as the veteran leader announced his decision, the NCP workers in the auditorium demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision, saying they won't leave the auditorium till he does so.

Pawar has been one of the key leaders of the opposition in Maharashtra and has played a crucial role in the state's politics for several decades. He has also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times.

The NCP was formed in 1999 by Pawar, along with several other senior leaders who had split from the Congress party. The party has a significant presence in Maharashtra and has been a part of several governments in the state.