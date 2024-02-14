Vibhakar Shastri, the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow. He resigned from the Congress earlier in the day.

He said, "I think under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I will be able to serve the country by further strengthening Lal Bahadur Shastri's vision of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Vibhakar Shastri's resignation comes a few days after Congress stalwarts like Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique quit the grand old party.

It is a developing story, More details awaited