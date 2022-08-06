The stage is set to elect the next Vice President of India in an election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against opposition's pick Margaret Alva.

While polling will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday (August 6), the ballots will be counted immediately after that.

Jagdeep Dhankhar (71), a Jat leader from Rajasthan and also former Governor of West Bengal while and Margaret Alva (80) is a Congress veteran and has served as Governor of Rajasthan.

For a candidate to win the vice presidential elections, they will have to secure more than 395 votes in the polling process.

The vice-president is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

This year, for the 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 245 Rajya Sabha members and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha.

According to the Election Commission, the value of the vote of each member would be the same i.e. 1. The voting will be held by a secret ballot.

The next Vice President of India will take oath on August 11, a day after the tenure of the incumbent VP M Venkaiah Naidu ends.