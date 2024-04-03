In a ceremony held at the Parliament House today, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, officiated the swearing-in of the recently elected Members of the Upper House.

Among the personalities who took the oath were Dharmshila Gupta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, Harsh Mahajan, G.C. Chandrashekhar, L. Murugan, Ashok Singh, Chandrakant Handore, Medha Vishram Kulkarni, and Sadhna Singh.

The ceremony, conducted with utmost decorum highlighted the democratic ethos of the country, as representatives from various regions and backgrounds came together to fulfill their constitutional duties. Each oath-taking moment symbolized a commitment to upholding the values of democracy, justice and service to the people.

Vice-President Dhankhar, in his address stated the importance of parliamentary proceedings in shaping the nation's future and urged the newly sworn-in members to discharge their responsibilities with integrity and diligence.