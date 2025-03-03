The historic Victoria Falls Bridge in Darjeeling, a crucial link to the Sidrabong Hydel Project since its construction in 1912, is facing severe neglect despite being recognized as a heritage site by the West Bengal Heritage Sites Commission.

The lack of preservation efforts has left the structure in a dilapidated state, raising concerns among local authorities and heritage enthusiasts.

Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista visited the site today and expressed deep concern over its deteriorating condition. Instead of being developed as a significant tourist attraction, the area has been reduced to a dumping ground for sewage and garbage. The once-pristine Victoria Falls is now heavily polluted, with untreated waste making the surroundings unbearable.

Bista strongly criticized the Darjeeling Municipal authorities for their inaction and urged immediate measures to halt waste disposal in the vicinity. He emphasized the urgent need to clean up the site and restore its historical importance.

Additionally, he highlighted the poor condition of the bridge, stressing the necessity for repairs to ensure its structural safety and long-term preservation.



Also Read: Union Budget 2025-26 to further accelerate development in West Bengal: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista

"Darjeeling Municipality should take the necessary steps to clean up this historic site and prevent further damage. Immediate action is needed to stop the disposal of waste here," Bista stated during his visit.

He also announced plans to seek intervention from the Ministry of Culture for the restoration and conservation of the Victoria Falls Bridge, along with other significant heritage structures like the Town Hall (Municipality Building) in Darjeeling. Bista emphasized the importance of recognizing these sites as National Heritage Monuments to secure their long-term protection.

During his visit, Bista was accompanied by elected Municipal Commissioners, including Pemila Dorjee, Sushma Lama, Sujata Shankar, Priya Dixit, Aruna Rai, and Sandhya Thapa. Several prominent citizens of Darjeeling also joined him in voicing their concerns over the site's worsening condition.

The appeal for urgent action underscores the need for coordinated efforts between local authorities and the central government to preserve Darjeeling's rich heritage.

Residents and heritage activists hope that Bista’s intervention will lead to swift and concrete measures to restore the Victoria Falls Bridge to its former glory.