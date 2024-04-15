Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the notion of a 'North-South divide' in India, dismissing it as a result of misunderstanding and emphasizing the country's unity in diversity.

PM Modi stated, "viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu...Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it..."

He highlighted the diversity of India as a strength to be celebrated rather than a reason for division, questioning the concept of labeling India's regions as separate entities, stating, "how can you term it a separate (unit)?"

Further, PM Modi expressed concern about the lack of commitment and responsibility in political discourse. He referred to a circulating video of Rahul Gandhi, whose statements appeared contradictory, leading to doubts about their sincerity.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says, “Unfortunately, these days, we see there is no commitment and responsibility towards one word. You must have seen old videos of a leader circulating, where his every thought is contradictory. When people see this, they think that this leader was trying to hoodwink the public. Lately, I heard a politician say Ek jhatke mein garibi hata dunga (I will eradicate poverty in one stroke). Those who got a chance to be in power for 5-6 decades, when they say this, the country thinks what is this man saying.”

"India is a country of diversity," PM Modi reiterated, emphasizing that diversity should be seen as a strength rather than a point of division. He described India as a bouquet of different cultures and identities, where everyone can find their place and contribute to the nation's progress.