Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister after TVK’s debut poll sweep

Actor-turned-politician Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest force in the 2026 Assembly elections, reshaping the state’s political landscape.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, members of Vijay’s family, film personalities including Trisha Krishnan, and thousands of supporters.

Nine senior TVK leaders were also sworn in as ministers in Vijay’s first Cabinet. The ministers include N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.

The ceremony marked a dramatic political rise for Vijay, whose party was launched only in 2024. TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in its maiden electoral contest, ending the decades-long dominance of Tamil Nadu’s two principal Dravidian parties. Though the party fell short of the majority mark, it secured support from Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK and IUML to form the government.

Political observers have described the verdict as one of the biggest shifts in Tamil Nadu politics in recent decades, with voters backing a newcomer over established regional parties.

Before the ceremony, Vijay welcomed Governor Arlekar at the venue and introduced him to the ministers-designate. Large crowds gathered around the stadium, reflecting the actor’s popularity that had translated into electoral success during the campaign.

Often referred to by supporters as “Thalapathy”, Vijay drew large turnouts during rallies throughout the election campaign, prompting comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor M. G. Ramachandran. His campaign focused on corruption, governance and social welfare issues, themes that had also featured prominently in many of his films.

Vijay has long been linked with political ambitions, with speculation around his entry into politics circulating for over a decade. Apart from his film career, he has been associated with social outreach activities and has publicly spoken in favour of secular politics while acknowledging his Christian identity.

In the Assembly elections, Vijay contested and won from both Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. He is expected to vacate one of the seats in the coming days.