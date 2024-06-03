The Ministry of Home Affairs, on June 3, announced the appointment of Vijaya Bharathi Sayani as the acting Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Sayani, who has been a member of the NHRC since December 28 last year, took over the role from June 2, following the retirement of former Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on June 1.

The notification, issued under Section 7(1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, states that the President has authorised Sayani to act as Chairperson until a new appointment is made. Justice Mishra, a former Supreme Court judge, had served as NHRC Chairperson since June 2, 2021.