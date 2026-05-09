Vijay’s TVK secures majority to form govt in Tamil Nadu after VCK, IUML extend support

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on May 9 secured the numbers required to form its maiden government in Tamil Nadu after DMK allies Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League extended unconditional support to the party.

The development ended days of political uncertainty and intense negotiations following the Assembly election results declared on May 4. TVK, which won 108 seats in its electoral debut, was initially short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

Support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML eventually pushed the numbers in favour of TVK to 120, giving the party a slender majority to stake claim to form the government.

The suspense over government formation ended after VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan announced support to TVK following consultations with party leaders. Shortly afterward, the IUML also extended its backing.

With support from 120 MLAs, Vijay later attempted to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to formally stake claim to form the government. However, reports said he could not meet the Governor as no appointment had been granted.

The political developments also triggered allegations of horse-trading. NDA ally Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam accused TVK of attempting to engineer defections and lodged a complaint with Guindy police alleging that a forged support letter of its lone MLA-elect had been submitted to the Governor.

AMMK leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran alleged that TVK fabricated documents to falsely claim support from Mannargudi MLA-elect S Kamaraj. TVK dismissed the allegations as “false news” and released a video purportedly showing the MLA voluntarily signing the support letter.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs supporting TVK were shifted to Hyderabad, while TVK legislators were housed in a resort in Mamallapuram amid fears of poaching attempts, reviving memories of the “resort politics” witnessed in Tamil Nadu after the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Although the Left parties, VCK and IUML have extended support to TVK, they clarified that they continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance.