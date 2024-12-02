Actor Vikrant Massey expressed profound gratitude and joy as he described attending the screening of The Sabarmati Report alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the pinnacle of his acting career.

The special screening, held on Monday at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, saw the attendance of prominent figures, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Members of Parliament. The film’s cast, including Massey, joined the distinguished gathering.

Speaking to the media after the event, an emotional Vikrant said, "Watching the film with the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and numerous MPs was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s difficult to put into words how special it was. This truly marks the highest point of my career.”

Visuals from the event captured PM Modi walking alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi en route to the auditorium. Veteran actor Jeetendra and other Bollywood celebrities were also present at the high-profile screening.

Directed by a yet-to-be-revealed filmmaker, The Sabarmati Report delves into the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has drawn widespread attention for its sensitive portrayal of the events, earning praise from PM Modi, who commended it for “uncovering the truth.”

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