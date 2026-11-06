Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the second phase of the "Fastrack Punjab Portal," expanding the platform to integrate 173 services under one roof. The initiative aims to enhance the ease of doing business, promote transparency, eliminate administrative delays, and position Punjab as a top destination for global and domestic industrial investment.

Key Highlights & Announcements

1. Fastrack Punjab Portal (Phase II) & Administrative Reforms

Single-Window System: Combines 173 services across multiple departments into a completely paperless, digital platform.

Combines 173 services across multiple departments into a completely paperless, digital platform. Deemed Approval: If competent authorities do not make a decision within specified timeframes, approvals are granted automatically.

If competent authorities do not make a decision within specified timeframes, approvals are granted automatically. Rapid Clearances: Under the Punjab Right to Business Act, projects with investments up to ₹125 crore receive In-Principle Approval within 3 days, with an overall fixed approval timeline of 45 days.

Under the Punjab Right to Business Act, projects with investments up to ₹125 crore receive In-Principle Approval within 3 days, with an overall fixed approval timeline of 45 days. Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Rules, 2025: Simplified pre-construction approvals (e.g., Factory License, Consent to Establish/Operate, Stability Certificates, Fire NOCs, and BOCW Act registrations) via electronic "Declaration of Intent."

Simplified pre-construction approvals (e.g., Factory License, Consent to Establish/Operate, Stability Certificates, Fire NOCs, and BOCW Act registrations) via electronic "Declaration of Intent." Investor Support: Integrated AI-powered chatbots, WhatsApp updates, and call centres.



2. Economic Impact & Reverse Industrial Migration

Investment & Employment: Punjab has secured ₹1.40 lakh crore in new investments, generating nearly 5 lakh jobs across sectors.

Punjab has secured ₹1.40 lakh crore in new investments, generating nearly 5 lakh jobs across sectors. Global Footprint: Attracted major foreign direct investments from Japan, USA, Germany, UK, Dubai, South Korea, Singapore, and Spain.

Attracted major foreign direct investments from Japan, USA, Germany, UK, Dubai, South Korea, Singapore, and Spain. Key Leading Sectors: Food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycle manufacturing, IT, and tourism.

Food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycle manufacturing, IT, and tourism. Sectoral Collaboration: Formed 24 sector-specific committees comprising entrepreneurs and policymakers to guide future industrial strategy.



3. Broad Governance & Social Milestones