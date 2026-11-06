Viksit Punjab: Governance Reforms, Industrial Growth & Employment Generation
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched phase two of the Fastrack Punjab Portal, integrating 173 services. The paperless platform seeks to accelerate approvals, improve transparency and attract industrial investment.
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Story highlights
- Projects up to ₹125 crore can secure in-principle clearance within three days
- Deemed approvals now apply when authorities miss prescribed decision-making deadlines
- New investments worth ₹1.40 lakh crore have generated nearly five lakh jobs
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the second phase of the "Fastrack Punjab Portal," expanding the platform to integrate 173 services under one roof. The initiative aims to enhance the ease of doing business, promote transparency, eliminate administrative delays, and position Punjab as a top destination for global and domestic industrial investment.
Key Highlights & Announcements
1. Fastrack Punjab Portal (Phase II) & Administrative Reforms
- Single-Window System: Combines 173 services across multiple departments into a completely paperless, digital platform.
- Deemed Approval: If competent authorities do not make a decision within specified timeframes, approvals are granted automatically.
- Rapid Clearances: Under the Punjab Right to Business Act, projects with investments up to ₹125 crore receive In-Principle Approval within 3 days, with an overall fixed approval timeline of 45 days.
- Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Rules, 2025: Simplified pre-construction approvals (e.g., Factory License, Consent to Establish/Operate, Stability Certificates, Fire NOCs, and BOCW Act registrations) via electronic "Declaration of Intent."
- Investor Support: Integrated AI-powered chatbots, WhatsApp updates, and call centres.
2. Economic Impact & Reverse Industrial Migration
- Investment & Employment: Punjab has secured ₹1.40 lakh crore in new investments, generating nearly 5 lakh jobs across sectors.
- Global Footprint: Attracted major foreign direct investments from Japan, USA, Germany, UK, Dubai, South Korea, Singapore, and Spain.
- Key Leading Sectors: Food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycle manufacturing, IT, and tourism.
- Sectoral Collaboration: Formed 24 sector-specific committees comprising entrepreneurs and policymakers to guide future industrial strategy.
3. Broad Governance & Social Milestones
- Businessmen as "Annadata": The CM recognised business owners alongside farmers as vital economic pillars supporting livelihoods.
- Agricultural Resilience: Despite flood damage across 5 lakh acres, Punjab contributed a record 150 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the national pool.
- Youth & Leadership: Encouraged youth to transition from job seekers to job providers via government loans and financial assistance. Highlighted that Punjabi athletes currently captain India’s national teams in Hockey, Cricket, Football, and Basketball.
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