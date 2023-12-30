Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Vinesh Phogat today 30 left her Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi after promising to return her awards as a mark of protest against the treatment of female wrestlers in the country amid the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) row.

Vinesh had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing her disappointment over the turn of events and the election of new WFI president Sanjay Singh, who is a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat attempted to leave her awards outside the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. However, she was stopped by police at the Kartavya Path. Vinesh decided to leave her awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path.

Vinesh Phogat had said in the letter that she would be returning her Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards, expressing disappointment over female wrestlers not getting justice. India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia, led months-long protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after several female wrestlers accused the former WFI chief of sexual harrasment.

"I was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, but they hold no meaning in my life anymore. Every woman wants to live life with respect. Therefore, Prime Minister, I want to return my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to you so that these awards don't become a burden on us in the path of living with honor," she had written in her letter to the PM.

Notably, Bajrang Punia had also returned his Padma Shri Award, leaving it on the Kartavya Path pavement earlier in the month a sa mark of protest. On the other hand, Sakshee Malikkh retired in protest against the newly-elected WFI panel in December in a teary-eyed press conference in the capital city.

"May this day not come in the life of any player. The women wrestlers of the country are going through the worst phase," Bajrang Punia said on Saturday, in a post on X, previously Twitter.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh have voiced their opposition against the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI governing body, fearing it would be influenced by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers demanded justice for female wrestlers, who came forward to file complaints against Brij Bhushan in a sexual harassment case.

Sanjay Singh, who is close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, won the WFI elections earlier in the month. After multiple delays, the WFI election was finally held on December 21 after a Supreme Court directive. Sanjay Singh defeated former Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Anita Sheoran, a witness in the sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Visuals of Sanjay Singh celebrating the election victory with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh went viral on December 21. However, there was bad news in store for the newly-elected president as the Sports Ministry suspended the WFI body, saying it was "in complete control" of ex-office bearers. The ministry, in a strongly-worded statement, criticised the decisions taken in haste by Sanjay Singh and questioned why the WFI office was still functioning from former president Brij Bhushan's residence.

The Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member ad-hoc panel to oversee the operations of the WFI after the Sports Ministry's suspension.

Earlier on Saturday, Bajang Punia had requested the Sports Ministry to resume wrestling tournaments in India, saying the athletes need proper training before next year's Paris Olympics.