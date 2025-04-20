Tensions flared in Bhangar, located on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, as a protest by Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters over the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent. The situation escalated after protesters clashed with the police, resulting in arson, injuries, and traffic disruptions.

According to police sources, the unrest began near Bhojerhat on the Basanti Highway, where ISF supporters were stopped while en route to attend an anti-Waqf rally at Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata, led by ISF leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. The rally reportedly did not have proper police clearance.

As tensions escalated, protesters attempted to breach police barricades, leading to a confrontation. Police resorted to lathi-charge (baton charge) to control the crowd. In retaliation, agitated supporters set fire to five police motorcycles and a police van. Several police personnel sustained injuries in the scuffle, and at least one ISF activist was reportedly injured, including a head injury due to the baton charge.

The protest quickly turned into a blockade as ISF workers staged a sit-in on the highway, leading to severe traffic congestion across the stretch. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as commuters were caught in the resulting gridlock.

Meanwhile, in Murshidabad’s Jafrabad area, located in the Samserganj block, fresh tension gripped the locality after stone-pelting incidents by unidentified miscreants. This comes even as the district was slowly returning to normalcy following four days of sporadic violence in which three people, including a father and son, lost their lives.

Authorities are closely monitoring both districts, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent further escalation. No official confirmation has been issued yet on arrests or the number of injuries.