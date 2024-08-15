A peaceful protest by medical staff at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata turned violent when a mob stormed the campus, vandalising vehicles and property. Anupam Roy, a final year MBBS student, accused the group of deliberately tampering with evidence and disrupting their demonstration.

Roy described the events, explaining that they were preparing for a rally of female nurses, doctors, and students when a large crowd arrived. Despite their requests to maintain distance, the crowd forced its way into the protest area.

The student observed a noticeable lack of police presence during the incident, in contrast to previous demonstrations. They mentioned that despite calling for additional forces and attempting to contact the Deputy Commissioner, they received no response. According to Roy, the police claimed they had no orders to intervene.

The mob's actions extended beyond property damage. According to Roy, they targeted the crime scene related to the recent incident at the hospital. On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall, with the family alleging rape and murder.

This attack has intensified the medical community's demands for increased security. One protesting doctor declared, "We will accelerate our protest until our safety is ensured and justice is served."

The incident has drawn political attention. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee condemned the violence on social media, calling for swift action against the perpetrators regardless of political affiliation. He also acknowledged the legitimacy of the doctors' demands for safety and security. (With inputs from ANI)