Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a renowned philanthropist, has shared a delightful video from his visit to India.

In this video, Gates can be seen sipping chai and getting a very personal taste of the native way of life. The video, which went viral right after, features Gates at a tea stall run by the well-known social media user Dolly Chaiwala.

The post on Instagram, where Gates shared his admiration for the innovation found in everyday life in India, reads, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!" The clip starts with Gates requesting, "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala. The tea seller's unique method of preparing the tea on his special cart is a highlight, offering a glimpse into the artistry that goes into making this beloved beverage.

As Gates takes a sip of his steaming hot tea, he talks about how happy he is to be back in India, a country he describes as being home to amazing innovators who are working on innovative methods to save and improve lives, and even to turn the mundane process of preparing tea into an art form.

Bill Gates is on a visit to India and will be attending the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.