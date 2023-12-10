Vishnu Deo Sai has been declared as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The veteran BJP leader emerged as an unexpected choice after a week-long suspense, beating out other prominent contenders for the coveted position. Here are 10 key things that you should know.

1. Party Leadership Roles:

Vishnu Deo Sai served as the state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022, showcasing his leadership within the party ranks.

2. Tribal Identity:

Being a tribal leader, Vishnu Deo Sai becomes Chhattisgarh's second tribal chief minister after Ajit Jogi. Notably, Ajit Jogi was ruled out as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) in 2019.

3. Union Minister of State:

Vishnu Deo Sai previously held the position of Union Minister of State for Steel in the first cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demonstrating his experience at the national level.

4. Lok Sabha Representation:

The new Chief Minister was a Lok Sabha member from Raigarh and secured victory in four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from 1999 to 2014.

5. Political Journey:

Commencing his political career as a member of the Madhya Pradesh assembly between 1990-98, Vishnu Deo Sai has a rich political background that predates the formation of Chhattisgarh.

6. Recent Election Victory:

In the recently concluded 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly elections, Vishnu Deo Sai won from the Kunkuri constituency, defeating the sitting Congress MLA, UD Minj.

7. Agricultural Roots:

Before entering politics, Vishnu Deo Sai worked as an agriculturist, providing him with a grounded perspective on the challenges faced by the people.

8. Prominent Tribe:

Hailing from the Kanwar tribe, Vishnu Deo Sai brings a unique cultural identity to the forefront of Chhattisgarh politics.

9. Vision for Chhattisgarh:

Expressing commitment to 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made under 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' Vishnu Deo Sai pledged to fulfill the expectations of the people, starting with the provision of 18 lakh 'Awas.'

10. Acknowledgement and Criticism:

The BJP faced criticism for delays in announcing chief ministerial names, but Vishnu Deo Sai's swift declaration has set the stage for his leadership. Outgoing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated Sai, expressing hope for the continued progress of Chhattisgarh under his administration.