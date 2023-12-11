Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Deo Sai is poised to take the oath as Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister on December 13. The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 2 pm at the Science College ground in Raipur, will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement from the Chhattisgarh public relations department released on Monday.

Vishnu Deo Sai, victorious in the Kunkuri seat in the Surguja division, secured his position as the leader of the BJP legislative party in the Chhattisgarh assembly on Sunday. This marked a historic moment as the BJP triumphed in three out of the five assembly elections held recently. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand affair, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur, and chief ministers from other states gracing the occasion.

The formal announcement of Sai's council of ministers is yet to be made, but BJP leaders have hinted at the possibility of designating two deputy chief ministers. Speculation is rife that the cabinet will seek to strike a balance between experienced party stalwarts and emerging second-line leadership. Sources suggest the inclusion of two prominent women legislators, Renuka Singh and Lata Usendi, representing tribal constituencies in north and south Chhattisgarh, respectively.

Chhattisgarh, once a stronghold for the Congress, witnessed a dramatic shift as the BJP, under Sai's leadership, gained a decisive victory. Sai was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on December 10 during a meeting of the party's 54 newly elected legislators in the 90-member assembly. The Congress, which held 68 seats in 2018, saw a significant reduction to 35 seats this time, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to secure one seat.