Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to announce the dispatch of the second tranche of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Kenya. The shipment, containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, and other essential equipment, is aimed at providing crucial support to flood victims in the region.

"The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies, and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world", the EAM tweeted.

In his tweet, Dr. Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to standing in solidarity with Kenya during this challenging time, referring to the assistance as a testament to the historical partnership between the two nations and India's role as a global friend.

This initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts by India to support countries affected by natural disasters and emergencies. Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, serving as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), has already delivered food, relief, and medical supplies to the Government of Kenya to aid flood victims.

The situation in Kenya and neighboring countries has been dire, with heavy rains leading to widespread flooding and devastation. Cyclone Hidaya exacerbated the crisis, causing immense losses in affected areas. Additionally, reports of flooding have emerged from Brazil, Texas, and Afghanistan, indicating a global trend of increased flooding incidents attributed to climate change and global warming.

India's swift response and provision of essential aid underscore the importance of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian crises and mitigating the impacts of natural disasters. The assistance provided by India reflects a commitment to fostering strong relationships and offering practical support to countries in times of need.