The merger between Vistara and Air India is set to be finalised on November 12. This comes following a key approval from the Indian government for Singapore Airlines' foreign direct investment (FDI) in the deal.

Starting September 3, customers will no longer be able to book Vistara flights for travel after November 12, as all Vistara aircraft will be rebranded under Air India. Vistara will maintain normal operations until November 11.

This merger, announced in November 2022, is a strategic move to strengthen Air India’s position in the global aviation market. It will create one of the world’s largest airline groups by combining the fleets and services of two major players. The Indian government’s approval allows Singapore Airlines to acquire a 25.1% stake in the newly expanded Air India, which is owned by Tata Group.

Vistara, currently a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will fully integrate into Air India, marking a significant reshaping of India’s aviation landscape. The merger is expected to enhance customer choice, expand service offerings, and improve the overall travel experience.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson have both emphasised their commitment to a seamless transition, assuring customers that the integration will be smooth and without disruption. Customers will receive updates on the merger and related services through the airlines' websites, social media channels, and email.