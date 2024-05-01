A Vistara flight bound from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi was compelled to make an emergency landing after being caught in a hailstorm, resulting in damage to the aircraft, officials confirmed on May 1.

Moments after take-off, the aircraft encountered adverse weather conditions and swiftly returned to Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Odisha. The emergency landing, executed merely 10 minutes after departure, ensured the safety of all 169 passengers and crew members on board, authorities stated.

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft's windshield sustained damage due to the hailstorm, which swept through several parts of Odisha earlier in the afternoon. "A windshield has been damaged, while no harm was caused to the passengers," affirmed BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan.

The incident underscores the critical role of quick decision-making and proficient handling during emergency situations, as the crew successfully navigated the aircraft back to safety amidst challenging weather conditions. Further investigations into the extent of the damage and necessary repairs are underway.