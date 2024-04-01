Vistara airlines suffered severe operational turbulence in the last week.

More than 100 flights were delayed or cancelled.

According to the airline, its teams are working to stabilize the situation and stated that it occurred due various operational reasons.

“We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilise the situation", said the Vistara spokesperson.

Vistara airlines further added that they are temporarily reducing the number of flights and are also offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers.

The clarification by the Tata-owned company has come amid huge criticism of the airline on social media for long flight delays and cancellations.

Multiple social media users shared their experience of flight delays (as long as 5 hours) over the past few days. Many complained about incomplete refund by the company after flight cancellations.

According to several reports over 20 Vistara flights were cancelled on April 1.