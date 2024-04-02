Vistara the Tata-owned full-service airline finds itself in the midst of a crisis as it grapples with a severe shortage of crew resulting in numerous flight cancellations and delays. The airline's operations have been severely impacted by pilots calling in sick in groups, reportedly protesting against the revised salary structure ahead of Vistara's merger with Air India.

Media reports indicate that the turmoil stems from a decrease in salary components coupled with increased incentives tied to flying hours, leading to dissatisfaction among the pilot community. A spokesperson from Vistara has confirmed the disruption in flight services, attributing it to crew unavailability.

The extent of the crisis is evident as 38 flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone, with 15 departures from Mumbai, 12 from Delhi, and 11 from Bengaluru bearing the brunt of the cancellations. Concerns loom over the possibility of further cancellations as the airline grapples with resolving the pilot crisis.

In response to the escalating situation, the Civil Aviation Ministry has intervened, demanding a detailed report from Vistara regarding the extensive flight cancellations and delays witnessed over the past week. According to ministry officials, more than 100 Vistara flights have been affected during this period.

Aviation sources familiar with the situation revealed that the interruption in Vistara's flight operations is attributed to pilots refusing to fly extended hours. The airline, however, remains committed to mitigating inconvenience for its customers.

In an effort to address the crisis Vistara has decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights operated and deploy larger aircraft on select domestic routes to accommodate more passengers. The airline is also offering alternate flight options and refunds to affected customers.

Expressing regret over the disruptions, the Vistara spokesperson emphasized their dedication to stabilizing the situation and resuming regular operations promptly. Despite these assurances, the ordeal underscores the challenges faced by the aviation industry amid evolving circumstances, necessitating swift intervention and resolution.