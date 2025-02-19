Vivek Joshi officially assumed office as Election Commissioner on February 18, following a notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice dated February 17, 2025.

A 1989-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre, Joshi joins the three-member Election Commission panel at a critical time for India's electoral landscape.

Meanwhile, Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, stepped into his role as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), succeeding Rajiv Kumar. Addressing voters, Kumar underscored the fundamental role of voting in nation-building, urging all eligible citizens to participate in the democratic process.

"The first step for nation-building is voting. Every Indian above 18 should register and cast their vote," Kumar stated, reaffirming the Election Commission’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and electoral laws.

With Kumar now leading the Commission, the panel includes Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre, completes the trio that will oversee upcoming electoral processes.

Rajiv Kumar, who served as India's 25th CEC, bid farewell on Tuesday, describing the Election Commission as the "place of worship of democracy." Reflecting on his tenure, he expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to strengthen the institution.

"This building represents 75 years of democratic heritage, built with immense dedication. I have no doubt the new team will elevate it further," he said. Kumar also highlighted the crucial role of voters and political parties in safeguarding India's democracy.

During his tenure, which began on September 1, 2020, as Election Commissioner and culminated in his appointment as CEC on May 15, 2022, Rajiv Kumar spearheaded key reforms across structural, technological, and administrative domains, leaving behind a legacy of modernization and strengthened electoral processes.