President of India, Drupadi Murmu, is scheduled to inaugurate the "Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav" on February 8, 2024, at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi with an aim to showcasing the rich diversity of Northeast India. This four-day extravaganza is part of Udyan Utsav 2024, organized by the Ministry of Development of North East Region in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

The event managed through the Northeastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited is designed as a cultural mosaic to highlight the various traditions, arts, crafts, and cultures of Northeast India. The emphasis on diversity is intended to foster exchanges in traditional crafts and contribute to the growth and development of the region.

Featuring over 320 participants the Mahotsav will provide a platform for weavers, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs from the Northeast to showcase their unique offerings. From handcrafted products and handloom textiles to sustainable handicrafts, the event will present a comprehensive display of the region's cultural wealth.

Live demonstrations will be a significant component with more than 20 stations allowing the public to witness the intricate skill and expertise involved in crafting items such as Majuli Mask, Basket weaving, Lotus Silk Extraction, Nettle Fibre weaving, and others.

Traditional dances, mesmerizing performances, and a fashion show focused on Geographical Indication (GI) Products from the Northeast will contribute to the cultural showcase. Over 350 artists from all eight states will present traditional dances like Wangala Dance, Mungwanta Dance, Bamboo Dance, and Bihu Dance.

Food stalls will celebrate the diverse culinary landscape of Northeast India, offering a delightful representation of the region's rich gastronomic heritage. From Assam’s Assam Laksa to Manipur’s Eromba, the stalls will showcase the distinct flavors and unique traditions of Northeastern cuisine.

In addition to these highlights the Mahotsav will feature engaging activities such as a Kids Activity Zone and Youth Engagement Zone providing avenues for young minds to explore and learn about the historical and cultural richness of Northeast India. The "Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav" promises to be a captivating cultural journey through the vibrant tapestry of traditions, artistry, and cultural brilliance in Northeast India.