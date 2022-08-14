The most widely used media player software and streaming video servers developed by VideoLAN, VLC media player is banned in India.

According to a report VLC Media Player was banned in India almost two months ago.

However, the app will be working if you have the software installed on your device. In the meantime, no information concerning the restriction was made public by either the company or the Indian government.

The developer of VLC Media Player, VideoLAN, has officially confirmed the ban.

According to reports, VLC Media Player has been banned in the nation because China-backed hacking group Cicada misused the platform for their cyberattacks.

A few months ago, security experts noticed that Cicada was using VLC Media Player as part of a long cyberattack campaign to transmit a malicious malware loader.

Over 270 Chinese apps have currently been banned by the government in India. Recently, PUBG’s Indian version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been banned and taken down from the Google Play store and the Apple App store in India as the government feared the platforms were transmitting user data to China.

However, a Chinese corporation does not support VLC Media Player. The app was created by the Paris-based company VideoLAN.