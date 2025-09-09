Voting begins for vice presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

Voting for the vice presidential election commenced on Tuesday morning, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to exercise his franchise.

The election is witnessing a direct contest between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee CP Radhakrishnan and the joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy. With the BJP-led NDA holding a clear numerical advantage, the ruling alliance is seen to have an edge in the polls, which were necessitated following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Among the early voters were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

Members of both Houses of Parliament are casting their votes in Parliament House between 10 AM and 5 PM. Counting of votes will begin at 6 PM, with results expected later in the evening.

The vice presidential election is conducted under a secret ballot system, and Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips in their choice.

The electoral college for the election comprises 788 members—245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha—including 12 nominated members of the Upper House. With six vacancies in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha, the current strength of the electoral college stands at 781, placing the majority mark at 391.

The NDA commands the support of 425 MPs, while the opposition bloc has the backing of 324.