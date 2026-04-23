Voting begins in West Bengal for phase one, Tamil Nadu polls held in single phase amid tight security

Voting commenced across four states on Thursday, April 23 as the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections began under heightened security arrangements, alongside bypolls in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Polling started at 7 am following mock drills conducted at several booths to ensure operational readiness. Election authorities deployed extensive security personnel and surveillance measures to maintain order and prevent electoral malpractices.

In West Bengal, voting is underway across 152 constituencies covering northern regions and parts of southern districts. The electoral contest is primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, both of which have campaigned extensively with competing welfare and development promises. According to the Election Commission of India, around 3.60 crore voters are eligible in this phase, including 1.84 crore men, 1.75 crore women, and 465 third-gender electors.

Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu is witnessing polling across all 234 Assembly constituencies in a single phase, with over 5.73 crore voters set to decide the electoral outcome for 4,023 candidates. The contest is largely between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is seeking a renewed mandate, while Edappadi K. Palaniswami is aiming to return to power. Authorities have intensified enforcement, including action against inducements to voters and increased monitoring of sensitive polling locations.

Alongside the Assembly elections, bypolls are being held in Baramati and Rahuri constituencies in Maharashtra and in Umreth in Gujarat, adding to the day’s political significance.

In Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting in a politically significant battle following the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in an air crash earlier this year. The constituency, considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, has 23 candidates in the fray.

The Rahuri bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile. The contest features Akshay Kardile of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against Govind Mokate of the NCP-SP, representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

In Gujarat’s Umreth constituency in Anand district, the BJP has fielded the son of its late MLA, banking on legacy support, while the Congress has nominated a candidate with strong grassroots presence. The constituency’s electoral dynamics are influenced by Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters and Patidar community dominance.

Election authorities across all states have reported steady polling in the initial hours, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.