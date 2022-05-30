The Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu today embarked on a three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal and Qatar from 30 May to 7 June 2022.

On his visit to the nations he was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi , Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and P. Ravindranath. It is expected that a number of bilateral documents will be concluded with the three countries.

While Naidu's visit will be the first by any Vice President to all three countries, it will also be India's first-ever high-level visit to Gabon and Senegal. His visit is expected to energise India's engagement with Africa and highlight the country's commitment to the continent.

The Vice President's visit to Qatar takes centre stage as the two countries prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Vice President Naidu will begin his tour with Gabon from 30 May to 01 June 2022. In Gabon, he will hold delegation level talks with the Prime Minister of Gabon H.E. Ms. Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, called on the President of Gabon H.E. Mr. Ali Bongo Ondimba and meet other dignitaries. He is also expected to interact with the business community in Gabon and address the Indian diaspora there.

Visiting Senegal from 1 june to 3 June, VP Naidu will hold delegation level talks with President of Senegal H.E. Mr. Macky Sall, met the President of the National Assembly H.E. Mr. Moustapha Niasse, and other dignitaries. It is notable that India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The Vice President is also expected to attend a business roundtable and address the Indian community.

The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from 4-7 June 2022. During the visit, Naidu will hold delegation-level talks with Qatar's Deputy Amir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, and review bilateral cooperation. He will also meet several other Qatari dignitaries during this visit and address a business roundtable in Qatar. It is noteworthy that Qatar has committed investments of over US$ 2 billion in various Indian companies over the past two years.

On the penultimate day, a community reception is being held marking the Vice President's visit, where he will address the members of the Indian community in Qatar. India and Qatar have a long history of people to people contacts, with an estimated 750,000 Indian diaspora in Qatar at present.