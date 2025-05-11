India has redefined its response strategy to cross-border terrorism, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing the armed forces to respond to any Pakistani provocation with significantly greater force, according to senior government sources.

Following the recent Operation Sindoor, which remains active, Modi told the military leadership, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega”, a clear indication of a policy shift that prioritises overwhelming retaliation over restraint.

This new doctrine was triggered by escalating tensions and attacks, including the Pahalgam terror incident, after which India signalled to key global partners that strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-held territories were inevitable.

The government has declared that there will be no broader diplomatic engagement with Pakistan as long as cross-border terrorism continues. “The only matter related to Kashmir to discuss is Pakistan returning territory under its illegal occupation,” an official stated, rejecting any mediation or dialogue on Kashmir.

Despite four days of drone and missile exchanges, both nations agreed to a ceasefire late Saturday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that land, sea, and air hostilities were to stop immediately. The development followed behind-the-scenes talks and was publicly announced by US President Donald Trump, who claimed credit for facilitating the agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, stating, “I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.”

However, Indian officials dismissed suggestions of broad talks. Communication with Pakistan is now limited solely to the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), who re-established contact after Pakistan’s outreach on May 10. Indian sources noted that every Pakistani action post-May 7 was met with a “decisive and forceful” response.

In a further escalation of pressure, India has put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, tying its revival to a complete end to Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Government sources described the evolving situation as a “new normal” in India’s security posture, one that sends a clear message that acts of terror will be met not just with condemnation, but with calculated force.