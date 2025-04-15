Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday strongly defended the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, stating that the law aims to ensure justice for all communities and should not be misinterpreted as a move against Muslims. Addressing reporters, Rijiju emphasized that while some Muslim leaders had allegedly misused Waqf properties, it would be unfair to hold the entire Muslim community responsible for such actions.

“I was already aware of the Munambam case and the plight of 604 families affected for years,” Rijiju said. “The Waqf Amendment Act, which we introduced to address such issues, has now been passed and will play a key role in resolving these long-standing grievances. We are committed to helping them overcome their difficulties.”

Rijiju stressed that the misuse of Waqf properties has denied rightful beneficiaries—including poor families, women, and even Muslims themselves—their due rights. “Justice must be for everyone,” he said.

Refuting allegations that the amendment targets a particular religious community, Rijiju said, “A false narrative is being spread that the Union Government is against Muslims. This is absolutely untrue. The law is meant to prevent unlawful occupation and ensure fair distribution of Waqf resources.”

He further noted the importance of land as a critical and finite resource. “Land in India is precious. There should be no room for any provision that allows someone to forcibly and unilaterally take over another’s land,” he added.

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Act has, however, sparked nationwide protests, with particularly violent incidents reported in West Bengal. In Murshidabad and Jangipur, demonstrations turned violent, prompting the deployment of central security forces on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Three people were reportedly killed in Dhuliyan following mob violence linked to the unrest.

As tensions remain high in several parts of the country, the central government continues to defend the amendment as a step towards transparency and equity in the management of Waqf properties.