Amritpal Singh, the imprisoned leader of Waris Punjab De and Lok Sabha MP representing Khadoor Sahib, has filed a legal challenge against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Singh, who has been held in Dibrugarh Jail, Assam, since April 2023, contends that his detention is both unlawful and excessive.

The detention, initiated in March 2023 following a provocative speech, was ordered by the District Magistrate of Amritsar. Singh's petition asserts that this order was an overreach of the Magistrate's authority, as only the Central or State Government possesses the jurisdiction to issue such detentions. Singh also claims that the detention is predominantly based on social media activity that posed no real threat to Punjab's security.

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In his plea, Singh emphasizes that his rights as an elected representative of Khadoor Sahib constituency are being infringed upon, arguing that his ongoing detention violates constitutional rights. Represented by advocates Amar Jeet Singh and senior counsel RS Bains, Singh insists that his preventive detention lacks substantial grounds and impacts his ability to fulfill his duties as a Member of Parliament.

Amritpal Singh, originally from Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar, secured a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. His leadership of the "pro-Khalistani" group Waris Punjab De and his alleged involvement in the Ajnala Police Station attack have added to the complexity of his case. The High Court's decision on this challenge could have significant implications for his political career and the legal boundaries of preventive detention under the NSA.