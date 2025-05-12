In his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message to Pakistan, declaring that "water and blood cannot flow together." His statement comes in the wake of India’s retaliatory action after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a Kashmiri civilian.

Asserting a clear policy shift, the Prime Minister warned Islamabad that while India has paused its military action, future steps will hinge entirely on Pakistan's conduct. "Terror and talk cannot take place together. Terror and trade cannot take place together. And water and blood also cannot flow together," he asserted, signaling that New Delhi has no intention of lifting the suspension imposed on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across the border, marks a significant escalation in India’s counter-terror strategy. "India will respond to terrorism on its own terms. The era of nuclear blackmail is over," Modi declared, in an apparent reference to Pakistan's longstanding tactic of leveraging its nuclear capability to deter conventional responses.

In the hours following the Pahalgam massacre, India initiated a series of diplomatic offensives against Pakistan. The most consequential was the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark 1960 water-sharing agreement that had withstood the test of time, including during full-scale wars between the two neighbors.

Islamabad reacted sharply, warning that any move to divert water would be deemed an "act of war." "Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty will be considered an act of war," Pakistan's foreign office stated, further threatening to suspend bilateral accords such as the Simla Agreement.

The following weeks saw heightened military exchanges. India launched airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while Islamabad responded with drone attacks and missile strikes along the north-western border, resulting in civilian casualties. India’s air defense systems intercepted several incoming projectiles.

In retaliation, New Delhi escalated its military response, targeting key Pakistani military installations, including strategic airbases. With pressure mounting, Pakistan eventually called for a ceasefire, which India accepted with a stern warning that its forces remain in a high state of readiness and will retaliate against any further provocation.