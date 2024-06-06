India is experiencing a worrying decrease in water levels, with data from 150 major reservoirs showing total live storage of just 39.765 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is only 22 per cent of their total live storage capacity, according to official sources.

The situation has deteriorated compared to last week when the total live storage was at 23 per cent. Over the past 3 months, rising temperatures have led to a consistent week-on-week decline in water levels.

The southern region is facing the most severe impact, with its reservoirs now at only 13% of their capacity. This highlights the pressing need for comprehensive water management strategies to mitigate the ongoing crisis.