Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s flight was on Wednesday, January 4 diverted to Assam’s Guwahati as dense fog had restricted the flight to move further towards Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, Tripura.

Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in Tripura as the ruling BJP prepares for the state's assembly elections.

According to ATC sources, the flight landed after it was diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

He was supposed to arrive in Agartala tonight and launch the Rath Yatra for Tripura assembly elections on Thursday, January 5 from Dharmanagar, but he is now expected to fly to Tripura tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Honoured to receive Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati ahead of his visit to Tripura tomorrow. We’ve always been blessed by the generous guidance of Hon HM”.

During his one-day visit to Tripura, Shah will launch two BJP Rath Yatras in the state. He is likely to travel first to Dharmanagar in North Tripura, about 190 kilometres from the state capital Agartala, to flag off the first one. Later, he will travel to Sabroom in South Tripura, near the Bangladesh border, to kick off the second Rath Yatra.

On Monday, January 2, Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, visited Dharmanagar and Sabroom to inspect preparations for the party's mega show ahead of the February assembly elections.

Several public meetings and rallies are planned as part of the Rath Yatras.

Also read : Tripura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Agartala on January 4



