In a devastating series of landslides that struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad, Kerala, at least 143 people have been confirmed dead and approximately 130 injured, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George. The catastrophic events unfolded within a span of four hours on Tuesday, prompting an extensive rescue mission involving multiple agencies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, and other agencies have been deployed to aid in the rescue operations. The landslides affected Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha most severely, with reports indicating that several individuals may have been swept away by the Chaliyar river.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with district authorities commencing data collection on Wednesday to determine the number of missing persons. A special team from the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling information on the residents of the affected areas, those found post-landslide, and those still unaccounted for, as reported by PTI.

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The Army has played a critical role, rescuing over 1,000 individuals using a temporary bridge after the district's permanent bridge was destroyed by heavy rains that triggered the landslides. A senior Army official disclosed to PTI that the Army had been on high alert for the past 15 days and was activated by the Kerala government on Tuesday.

In response to the crisis, 45 relief camps have been established in Wayanad, providing shelter to 3,069 people. The rescue operations involve 225 Army personnel, including medical teams, with an additional 140 personnel on standby in Thiruvananthapuram, according to ANI.

The air support comprises two helicopters from the Indian Air Force, a Mi-17, and an ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter). Additionally, the Kerala Health Minister announced that a team from the Indian Navy would join the rescue efforts. To enhance search operations, several sniffer dogs are being brought in from New Delhi.

Amidst these efforts, an NDRF official has warned of the potential for further landslides due to continuing heavy rainfall in the region, adding to the urgency and complexity of the rescue operations.