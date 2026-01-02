‘We are all thinking of you’: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani writes note to activist Umar Khalid

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has written a personal note to jailed activist Umar Khalid, recalling his words on “bitterness” and the importance of not allowing it to consume oneself. The handwritten note was shared on social media platform X by Khalid’s partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri.

“When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid,” Lahiri wrote while posting the note. Addressed to Khalid, Mamdani wrote, “Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.” The note was signed by the New York City mayor.

Umar Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being among the “masterminds” behind the February 2020 Delhi riots. The violence left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Meanwhile, a group of US lawmakers has written to India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, urging that Khalid be granted bail and a “fair, timely trial in accordance with international law.” US Representatives Jim McGovern and Jamie Raskin are among the eight lawmakers who signed the letter.

Expressing concern over the “prolonged pre-trial detention” of individuals charged in connection with the Delhi violence, including Khalid, the lawmakers said the US and India share a long-standing strategic partnership rooted in democratic values, constitutional governance and people-to-people ties. As the world’s largest democracies, they said, both countries have a shared interest in upholding freedom, the rule of law, human rights and pluralism.

“It is in this spirit” that the lawmakers raised concerns about Khalid’s detention, claiming that human rights organisations, legal experts and global media have questioned the fairness of the investigation and legal process. They noted that Khalid has been detained without bail for five years under UAPA, which, according to independent human rights experts, may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process and proportionality.

The lawmakers acknowledged that the matter is currently before the Supreme Court of India and welcomed the temporary bail granted to Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding. They urged that he be released on bail for the duration of the court proceedings.

“With respect for India’s democratic institutions and its role as a key partner of the US, we request that your Government share the steps being taken to ensure that the judicial proceedings against Khalid and those of his co-accused who remain in detention comport with international standards,” the letter said.