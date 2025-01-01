Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, emphasized the importance of maintaining balanced and equitable relations with India, calling it an "important neighbour" in an interview with Prothom Alo. He highlighted the interdependence between the two nations, citing Bangladesh's reliance on India for medical treatment and essential imports, while India benefits from stability in Bangladesh and the contributions of its workforce within the country.



"India is an important neighbour. We are dependent on India in many ways, and India benefits from us too. A large number of Indians are working here, both formally and informally. Many Bangladeshis visit India for medical treatment, and we import significant quantities of goods from them," General Zaman stated, underlining the reciprocal nature of the relationship.



Also read: Assam Government planning to undertake revenue surveys in char areas, highlights challenges ahead





He further noted that such a "give-and-take relationship" must be built on fairness. "While it is natural for countries to seek benefits, any perception of dominance undermines the partnership. Our relations should ensure equality, avoiding any impression that one side is imposing on the other’s interests," he said.



General Zaman assured that Bangladesh remains committed to safeguarding India's strategic interests while expecting the same from its neighbor. "Both nations must equally prioritize and respect each other’s interests," he affirmed.



Highlighting the significance of cooperation, the Army Chief reiterated that maintaining good relations with India is vital for mutual progress, stability, and regional harmony.